'Every indication' Russia prepared to attack Ukraine, Biden says; Russia orders US diplomat to leave

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days, and the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades.

NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world with “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to their bases – one of the gestures Russia made this week that briefly cooled temperatures and raised hopes for peace. Russia is believed to have some 150,000 forces around Ukraine's borders.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said Washington saw no signs of a Russian withdrawal of forces, and said the U.S. has “reason to believe” that Russia is “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in.”

He told reporters: “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine."

The State Department said Russia ordered the deputy chief of mission to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Bart Gorman, to leave the country, calling the move “unprovoked” and “an escalatory step.” Russia provided no details of why he was expelled. Full story here:

MORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE COVERAGE

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0