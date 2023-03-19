In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” shined at the 95th Academy Awards.

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he plans to play for the New York Jets.

And high jumping pioneer Dick Fosbury died.

With a Best Picture announcement from Harrison Ford, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” put the finishing touches on a dominating night at the 95th Academy Awards. The film scored 7 Oscars out of 11 nominations.

Besides best picture, the collective known as The Daniels – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Michelle Yeoh took the Award for Best Actress with a message of perseverance. Jamie Lee Curtis earned Best Supporting Actress with a nod to her Hollywood roots. And Ke Huy Quan, a child actor who struggled to find roles as an adult, acknowledged that difficult period in an emotional best supporting actor speech.

Even Brendan Frazier, who won Best Actor for his role in “The Whale,” gave a nod to “Everything” when he accepted his award. And while the results of the Oscars are a closely guarded secret until each winner is announced, Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue foreshadowed a couple of big wins.

My co-host on the Streamed & Screened podcast is longtime entertainment reporter and film critic Bruce Miller, who offered his thoughts on “Everything’s” big night on our post-Oscars episode.

You can listen to our full breakdown of the big moments of the night on Streamed & Screened, available on all major podcast platforms. You can listen to that episode here: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads the Oscars and other highlights from the night

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Oscars 2023: Some of the evening's top moments So, about last year ... Quan gets tears flowing early, and often Curtis: "I am hundreds of people" Stay strong, my love Gaga goes minimal Carter makes history, again The Daniels thank the teachers — and the mommies Yeoh is taking it home to Malaysia — and mom