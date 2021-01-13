 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination
View Comments
AP

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

See vaccination progress by state, learn about side effects, and find out when you might be eligible for a shot.

4 articles that explain COVID-19 vaccination steps

4 articles that explain COVID-19 vaccination steps

EXPLAINER: US regulator weighs in on vaccine dosing debate
National
AP

EXPLAINER: US regulator weighs in on vaccine dosing debate

  • By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
  • Updated

The first Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting their second dose, while Britain has decided to postpone boosters and focus instead on giving more people a first shot — international differences that are adding to public confusion.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hoyer: It is never too late to do the right thing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News