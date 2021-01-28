Ex-Atlantic City mayor gets 30 days in charity theft case

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Rodriguez noted that Gilliam committed a serious crime that needed to be punished. But he also took into effect evidence of Gilliam's years of work with young people.

“This defendant stole more money than many U.S. residents earn in a year,” the judge said. “The defendant also took money from the very underprivileged children in Atlantic City that he tried to encourage and prepare for a better life.”

In a letter to the court in December, Gilliam himself asked to be sentenced to probation and 500 hours of community service.

The judge ordered that Gilliam carry out 200 hours of community service within three years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Farrell objected to the sentence, saying it should have been more lengthy to deter others in a similar situation.

“He defrauded the community, and he did it on the backs of kids,” Farrell said.

Gilliam's lawyer, Harry Rimm, said the former mayor has expressed remorse, is making restitution, and is the primary caregiver for his 4-year-old grandson. The lawyer also noted an early tragedy in Gilliam's life when his father killed his mother when Gilliam was 3 years old.