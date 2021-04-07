Ex-California man charged with $14M boiler room scam

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California man was charged Wednesday with running a “boiler room" scheme that bilked more than 100 investors out of $14 million.

Ronald Shane Flynn, who once lived in Orange County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts of wire fraud, the county district attorney's office said in a statement.

Flynn, 57, is believed to have left the United States more than a decade ago, according to the District Attorney's office, which declined to comment on where he might be living.

Flynn ran Vuuzle Media Corp., which claimed to be a streaming media and entertainment business with offices in New York, Las Vegas and worldwide.

Prosecutors alleged that beginning in September 2016, the company offered what it claimed was an opportunity to invest in the business before its initial public stock offering, prosecutors said.

Although he was barred from offering securities in California and also in Ohio, Flynn ran the scheme while operating from the Philippines, Dubai and elsewhere, according to the indictment.