Ex-cop convicted of murder in daughter's boyfriend's death

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former police officer in Oklahoma has been convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend, but a federal jury acquitted him of first-degree murder.

The jury on Monday found Shannon Kepler, 60, “guilty of using and discharging a firearm in the second degree murder of Jeremey Lake, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. It also found him guilty on an assault charge for shooting and wounding Lake’s brother.

The former Tulsa officer faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in prison for murder and 10 years for assault. Under federal guidelines, the sentences cannot be served concurrently.

Defense attorney Stan Monroe said Kepler will appeal.

“He's 60 years old so there is a fair possibility he may spend the rest of his life in prison,” Monroe said. “He's going to keep fighting ... appeal after the sentencing hearing and we'll see what the 10th Circuit (Court of Appeals) says,” Monroe said.

Testifying Friday, Kepler said he fired in self-defense because he thought Lake pointed a handgun at him. No gun was found at the scene.