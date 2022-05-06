Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police officer shown on body camera video roughly arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia and later seen joking about it with colleagues was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner in 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground, still holding the wildflowers she had been picking as she walked through a field.
Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in March under a deal with prosecutors that was opposed by Garner's family. He had faced a mandatory prison sentence of between 10 and 32 years under an original, more serious assault charge.
The footage shows that when Hopp had Garner pushed against the hood of his car, she tried to turn around and repeated that she was trying to go home. He then pushed her back against the car and moved her bent left arm up near her head, holding it, saying, "Are you finished? Are you finished? We don't play this game."
A federal lawsuit that Garner filed claimed he dislocated her shoulder. The city settled the lawsuit for $3 million, money which her family has said will pay for the around-the-clock care she has required after her condition deteriorated following her arrest.
Police station surveillance video released by Garner's lawyer showed Hopp and others talking and at times laughing or joking about the arrest as they watch the body camera footage with Garner in a holding cell nearby. At one point, Hopp told the others to listen for the "pop" during the part of footage when Garner's shoulder was allegedly dislocated.
The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva before the strike that sank the warship. The incident was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Friday that the U.S. “did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva,” although he acknowledged that the U.S. and allies routinely share intelligence with Ukraine. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.
A new international effort is racing to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large. That comes even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port. The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for a major holiday Monday. Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are believed to be holed up beneath Azovstal steelworks. Ukraine said a few hundred civilians were also trapped there.
U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. The decision is the latest restriction to hit the company's vaccine, which has long been overshadowed in the U.S. by the more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna. In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using the Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J’s because of its safety issues.
The Senate is gearing up for a vote on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law. Senate Democrats are planning the vote for next week in response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday will mostly be symbolic, given that Democrats lack the needed 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said members of both parties need to go on record about where they stand. He calls the vote "one of the most important we ever take."
A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole where Gov. Kevin Stitt said drones are being used to assess the damage and in the rural Texas community of Lockett. More stormy weather took place Thursday as a sheriff says a tornado damaged several campers and buildings at an East Texas RV park. The severe weather was to continue Friday in parts of the South.
President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary. She will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Incumbent Jen Psaki is set to leave the role next week. Biden is also bringing back longtime Democratic strategist Anita Dunn as his senior adviser. Biden says Jean-Pierre “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration.” Jean-Pierre has served as Biden’s principal deputy press secretary since Inauguration Day.
America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. The economy’s hiring gains have been remarkably consistent in the face of the worst inflation in four decades. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Yet it’s unclear how long the jobs boom will continue.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba by lashing out at the U.S. government. López Obrador criticized Washington for being quick to send billions to Ukraine, while dragging its feet on development aid to Central America. On his first stop in neighboring Guatemala, López Obrador demanded U.S. aid to stem the poverty and joblessness that send tens of thousands of Guatemalans north to the U.S. border. The Mexican leader has been angered that the United States has rebuffed his calls to help expand his tree-planting program to Central America.
Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage. The graphic account of the alleged assault highlighted Heard's second day of testimony Thursday in a Virginia courtroom. The night of the alleged assault in 2015 in Australia is also the night that the tip of Depp's finger was severed. Depp says Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard's lawyers say Depp injured himself. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed.
