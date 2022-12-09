 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

Ex-cop sentenced in George Floyd case; Sinema switches to independent; GOP rethinking mail ballots | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» J. Alexander Kueng, the former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck, has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

» Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she has switched her registration to independent. But the first-term senator also says she doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans and that will ensure Democrats retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate.

» After disappointing results in this year's elections, Republicans are reevaluating their antipathy to mail voting.

Tags

