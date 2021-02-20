Ex-deputy acquitted in incident that led to cries of racism

District Attorney Ben David said the fact that the prosecution was unable to prove criminal intent by Kita and Wood does not mean that the Shepard family's fear wasn’t valid.

“The motive of the entire Kita family was a good one," David said. "It was in the execution of what they were doing ... that their actions were perceived by the Shepards as threatening, and I think it’s absolutely understandable why they would think that.”

Kita apologized to the Shepards in court on Thursday, saying he was just trying to find his little sister.

Kita, who was off duty at the time, also expressed regret that he didn’t change out of his uniform before going out to search for his sister but said he was focused on finding her.

The civil suit, filed on behalf of Monica Shepard and her son Dameon, accuses Kita of leading “mob” of white residents as they attempted to forcibly enter the Shepard’s home. Monica Shepard has said the teen for whom the group was looking lived next door but had had moved out a month before the incident.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law issued a statement saying it was disappointed in the outcome of the criminal trial but will continue to pursue the civil suit.