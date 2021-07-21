Ex-Detroit chief Craig launches Michigan governor campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican ex-Detroit police chief James Craig launched his campaign for governor on Wednesday, seeking to become Michigan's first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and criticism of coronavirus orders issued by Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig, the eighth GOP candidate to enter the race, is the best known and is considered a serious contender, albeit untested in electoral politics. A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary.

His campaign announced the formation of an exploratory committee and said Craig will conduct an upcoming “listening tour” of the state.

“I led as chief of police — and began my life — on the streets of Detroit,” Craig said in a statement. “Now it is time to travel the state and visit other communities. I will be talking with law enforcement, hosting small business roundtables, and meeting with voters in their homes to hear about the negative impact the current governor’s policies are having on their communities, their workplaces, and their families.”