Ex-employee: R. Kelly lived in 'Twilight Zone' he controlled

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly lived in a “Twilight Zone” where he called all the shots, including whether visitors at his Chicago-area mansion could leave or order takeout food, one of his former employees testified on Friday.

Anthony Navarro was called as a government witness at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial to describe the inner workings of the home where the R&B singer had a recording studio and a constant stream of female visitors.

The testimony bolstered the government's contention that Kelly controlled everything around him and created an environment where girls and women who entered the space faced strict rules that gave them little choice but to submit to the singer's sexual whims.

Being at the mansion “was almost like the ‘Twilight Zone,’” Navarro said. “It’s just a strange place.”

Navarro told jurors that he never witnessed Kelly sexually abuse his victims as alleged at the trial that began earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn. But there were “girls” who would stay for long stretches and couldn’t eat or depart without Kelly’s permission.

“There’s been times where they wanted to (leave) but couldn’t because they couldn’t get a ride or we couldn’t get ahold of Rob,” he said.