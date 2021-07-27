Ex-Fall River mayor challenges fraud, corruption conviction

BOSTON (AP) — A once celebrated young Massachusetts mayor urged a court on Tuesday to throw out a jury's verdict convicting him of fraud and corruption, accusing prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom."

Lawyers for former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia said in court papers asking the judge to acquit him that the evidence against Correia was “remarkably shallow" and that his convictions cannot stand.

“When a precocious young mayor is accused of defrauding investors and extorting small business owners as well as betraying the voters and cheating on his taxes, the jury can be forgiven for jumping to the conclusion, without sufficient evidence, that he must be guilty," attorneys Daniel Marx and William Fick wrote. "Now, however, this Court must take a ‘hard look’ at the evidence... to ensure that justice is done."

Correia’s lawyers are urging the judge to order a new trial if any of the counts against him stand. They say the fraud and corruption cases against him should have been tried separately.