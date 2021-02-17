Ex-FBI agent linked to Whitey Bulger to be freed from prison

BOSTON (AP) — A former FBI agent convicted of second-degree murder for leaking information to Boston gangster James “Whitey" Bulger that led to the shooting death of a gambling executive will be released from prison on medical grounds, officials ruled Wednesday.

The Florida Commission on Offender Review voted 2-1 in favor of releasing 80-year-old John Connolly, who has cancer and is believed to have less than a year to live.

Connolly, who was Bulger's FBI handler, was sentenced to 40 years behind bars after being convicted in 2008 in the killing of World Jai Alai President John Callahan in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1982. Connolly tipped off Bulger and another gangster, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, that Callahan was about to implicate the gang in a killing, authorities said.

In a statement read to the commission, Callahan's son said he is not opposed to Connolly's release, given his prognosis.

“Let his family have this year with him before he dies," Patrick Callahan said.

The state attorney's office also did not oppose his release.