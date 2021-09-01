Ex-FBI official accused of claiming hours he didn't work

Behun wasn't eligible for telework and didn't have a flexible work schedule, a government-issued laptop or remote login capabilities to perform his job duties off-site. Also, there was no FBI facility that Behun was authorized to work at in southern Maryland, where he lived and ran a winery, court documents state.

In one instance, Behun claimed an eight hour day on the day after Thanksgiving 2015, but there’s no record that he entered FBI buildings or logged on to his FBI computer that day, charging documents state. His phone records show he made and received calls that morning while in Irwin, Pennsylvania, a day after texting his spouse that he was minutes from his “folk’s house.”

In October 2017, Behun claimed he worked seven hours and claimed one hour of annual leave, but that morning he emailed his assistant saying he was taking sick leave and would be out all day depending on how he felt, charging documents state. But about 15 minutes later, charging documents state, Behun emailed a vineyard equipment supplier that he hadn’t heard from their delivery person and that he had taken off from his “day job” to be there.

Behun has been released, but is barred from traveling internationally, according to court documents. Neither Behun nor his attorney responded immediately to requests by The Associated Press for comment on the charges.

