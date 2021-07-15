Ex-Florida deputy gets 12 years for planting drugs

Teresa Odom, one of Wester's victims, told the judge the deputy had ruined her reputation and deprived her of time with her grandchild. Wester had stopped her for a defective brake light in 2018 and asked for permission to search her truck. She agreed. He claimed he found a baggie of methamphetamine in her purse — but body camera video showed him palming a bag before beginning his search.

Odom, who vehemently denied the drugs were hers when confronted by Wester, later pleaded no contest and received four years probation. That conviction has been thrown out.

“You robbed me of my credibility and being a mother and grandmother over the last two and a half years,” she said. “I wish you no ill will. But you’ll never know what you did to me until you have children of your own.”

Wester's wife Rebecca and others begged Judge Goodman for leniency, saying he is a good, churchgoing man who volunteers in his community. More than 50 people sent letters to the judge in support of Wester.