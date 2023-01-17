Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes; Lisa Marie Presley memorial planned; Cowboys oust Brady, Bucs; and more

Official figures show that China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged. That adds to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years. That's a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy. The National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday that the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than the previous year. The tally includes only the population of mainland China, excluding Hong Kong and Macao as well as foreign residents.