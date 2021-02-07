Ex-investment executive to plead guilty in admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former private equity executive who cofounded an investment firm with U2's Bono agreed to plead guilty in connection to the college admissions bribery scheme.

William McGlashan will plead guilty to a single count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Under a deal with prosecutors, McGlashan will serve three months in prison, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

McGlashan, 57, was accused of paying $50,000 to have someone correct his son’s ACT answers. Prosecutors said he also agreed with the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, to pay $250,000 to try to get the teen into the University of Southern California as a football recruit but didn’t go through with it.

McGlashan has fiercely denied the charges and says he told Singer he didn’t want to participate in the so-called “side door” scheme. McGlashan’s lawyers have said in court documents that his son applied as a legitimate candidate and withdrew his application before he was even admitted.