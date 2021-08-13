Ex-Iowa Democratic leader takes new job in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Troy Price, who resigned as chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party after a disastrous leadoff caucus in 2020, is taking a new job in the fellow first-in-the-nation state New Hampshire.

Price will become executive director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party on Monday as it gears up for the 2022 elections and 2024 primary, officials said Friday.

Price resigned in February 2020 after a meltdown in tabulating results from the lead-off presidential caucuses led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistences in the numbers and no clear winner.

The embarrassing episode also threatened Iowa’s cherished status as the first caucus of the presidential nomination season. But there was no mention of that in the press release announcing his hiring in New Hampshire, which typically holds the first primary. There, he received unanimous support from both a selection committee and the party's executive committee, officials said.

“New Hampshire Democrats are building an all-star team of experienced leaders to ensure that we organize and mobilize voters in every corner of the state,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley.