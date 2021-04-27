Ex-Justice Cheri Beasley joins North Carolina Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The first Black woman to serve as chief justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court announced her entry Tuesday into the state's highly competitive U.S. Senate race.

Cheri Beasley formally declared her bid for the Democratic nomination after months of deliberation. She joins four other Democrats who have already begun campaigning to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

“For too many families across North Carolina, the doors of opportunity have been closed. They’ve been left behind and ignored for too long,” Beasley said in a video announcing her campaign. “I’m running for Senate because it’s time for that to change.”

The winner of the Democratic primary early next year will advance to a general election fight in November 2022 that could determine control of the Senate, now split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties in the Democrats' favor.

Former GOP Congressman Mark Walker and former Gov. Pat McCrory are competing on the Republican side.

Just two Black women have served in the Senate, and with Harris’s departure to become Joe Biden’s vice president, there are currently no Black women senators. Beasley is looking to change that.