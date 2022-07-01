Ex-Louisiana officer pleads guilty in excessive force case

MONROE, La. (AP) — A former north Louisiana police officer pleaded guilty Friday to kicking a man in the face as he lay on the ground with his hands behind his back during an arrest in 2020, federal prosecutors said.

Jared Desadier, 44, of Monroe, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown's office said in a news release.

At the time, Desadier was an officer with the Monroe Police Department. Authorities said Desadier and other officers detained a man for questioning and found he was carrying drug paraphernalia. The man ran and officers pursued him. Another officer caught up with the man and ordered him to the ground. The man complied and as the officer prepared to handcuff him, Desadier ran up on them and kicked the man in the face, authorities said.

Desadier admitted in court that his assault was without justification, as the man did not present a threat to any officer or other person on the scene, Brown's office said. Desadier also admitted that he knew that his actions were unjustified and unreasonable under the circumstances.

“Instead of lawfully carrying out his sworn duties as a law enforcement officer, Desadier abused his authority by assaulting and injuring an arrestee who was not a threat,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute any officer who abuses the public trust by using excessive force without basis.”

Desadier faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is set for Nov. 21.

