Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, gets 6 years in corruption case

Correia was convicted of May of a slew of charges including fraud and extortion after a trial that shone a light on his meteoric rise to become mayor as a recent college graduate. Correia portrayed himself to voters as a successful entrepreneur who could breathe new life into the struggling, old mill city.

Prosecutors told jurors that in reality Corriea funded his lavish lifestyle with money he stole from investors who pumped cash into his app called “SnoOwl," which was designed to help businesses connect with consumers. Prosecutors said Correia took nearly two-thirds of the almost $400,000 he took from investors and spent it on things like fancy hotels and a Mercedes and to pay down his student loans.

After becoming mayor in 2016, prosecutors say Correia started a pay-to-play scheme involving bribes from marijuana vendors in exchange for letters of approval from the city they needed in order to get a license. Prosecutors have called the corruption scheme particularly galling because much of it occurred when the former mayor knew he was already under investigation for the allegations of investor fraud.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Hafer — who asked for 11 years behind bars — questioned how anything other than greed and hubris could explain Correia's actions, noting that Correia had a supportive family and was making a good salary as mayor.