Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump has died.

Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64.

In June, Mitchell told radio station WJR that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart. He said he would be starting immunotherapy against cancer.

“I am immensely proud of him and never more so then when he was the lone voice in a sea of politicians who cared more about power than the true definition of the office,” his wife Sherry said in the statement.