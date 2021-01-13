Ex-Michigan governor faces 2 charges in Flint water scandal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two years after leaving office, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is facing charges of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis as prosecutors revisit how the city's water system was contaminated with lead during one of worst manmade environmental disasters in U.S. history.

Two misdemeanors popped up in an online court file Wednesday night after Attorney General Dana Nessel and her prosecutors announced a Thursday news conference to discuss their findings. Former officials who worked in Snyder's administration are also expected to be charged and appear in court Thursday.

“We believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges against Gov. Snyder,” defense attorney Brian Lennon said, adding that prosecutors still hadn’t provided him with any details.

The charges against Snyder carry up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction. No governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist.