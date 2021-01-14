Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires' disease during the Flint water crisis.

Nick Lyon pleaded not guilty during an appearance in a Genesee County court. He worked for then-Gov. Rick Snyder, who is facing misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in Flint.

Prosecutors are revisiting how Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead during one of worst human-made environmental disasters in U.S. history.

The charges against Snyder carry up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction. No governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist.

“We believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges against Gov. Snyder,” defense attorney Brian Lennon said Wednesday night, adding that prosecutors still hadn’t provided him with any details.