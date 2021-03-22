Ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens announces 2022 US Senate bid

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Eric Greitens, the former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become Missouri governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure, announced Monday that he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt.

The announcement by Greitens, 46, came 14 days after Blunt said he would not seek a third term in 2022.

A number of potential Republican candidates initially showed interest in replacing Blunt in heavily Republican Missouri, but the GOP field is narrowing.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe on Monday said he will instead campaign for governor in 2024, and early favorite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced shortly after Blunt’s decision that he would not pursue the Senate bid.

Other potential candidates include Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and several of Missouri’s U.S. representatives.

“My sense is that the Republican Party has probably sent a clear message to all potential candidates for Blunt’s seat that they want to consolidate their efforts behind one candidate, and a candidate that will be successful,” Webster University political scientist Bill Hall said.