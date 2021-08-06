Ex-Nevada inmate convicted in 1984 Colorado hammer killings

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada prison inmate was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the long-unsolved 1984 hammer and knife slayings of three Colorado family members, including a 7-year-old girl.

Alex Ewing, 60, was found guilty by a jury, The Denver Post reported, after a trial in which prosecutors argued DNA evidence pointed to Ewing as the suspect.

Prosecutors alleged Ewing used a hammer and a knife to kill Debra Bruce Bennett, 27, his wife Debra, 26, and their daughter, Melissa, in the Bennetts' home in the Denver suburb of Aurora. Melissa Bennett also was raped, prosecutors said.

Another daughter, 3-year-old Vanessa, was beaten in the head with a hammer as were her parents and sister but survived the attack.

Ewing is also charged with the hammer killing of Patricia Louise Smith, 50, in her home in suburban Lakewood about a week before the Aurora killings. Smith also was sexually assaulted. Ewing's trial in that case is set for October.