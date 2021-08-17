Ex-Nevada inmate gets life for 1984 Colorado hammer killings

Ewing was identified as a suspect in 2018 through DNA evidence while in imprisoned in Nevada, where he was convicted of attacking a couple in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson in 1984 with an ax handle in their bedroom. The results of a DNA sample taken from Ewing were linked with DNA developed years later from evidence taken from the scenes of the Colorado killings.

Ewing didn't speak during the sentencing hearing.

Several Bennett family members read statements during Tuesday's hearing, including Vanessa Bennett Schulz, now 41.

“I’m sure my parents and sister were great people, but it’s unfortunate I don’t remember anything about them,” Bennett Schulz said. “I didn’t just lose my parents and sister, I lost my trust in people.”

Bruce Bennett's mother, Connie Bennett, 87, asked the judge for the maximum sentence. She had testified that she discovered her son's bloody body inside the home after her son and his wife did not show up for work.

“Some people may call him an animal,” she said of Ewing. “But I won’t because I think animals have a purpose in this world.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0