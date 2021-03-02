Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II faces sentencing for rapes

Winslow was going to be retried on six felonies including kidnapping, sodomy, forced oral copulation and two charges of rape in San Diego County Superior Court in November of 2019.

But he pleaded guilty moments before that trial was set to begin to raping the teen.

Under the same plea deal, the attack on the hitchhiker was reduced to sexual battery.

In exchange for his pleas, the court agreed to sentence him to between 12 and 18 years in prison for the rape and sexual battery charges and dismiss the others, sparing him the possibility of life in prison.

But his attorneys disputed whether the sentences for the crimes added up to 18 years. To avoid going back to court over the disagreement, both sides agreed last month to change the sexual battery plea to a plea of assaulting the hitchhiker with the intent to commit rape. That dropped the potential maximum sentence to 14 years.

Defense attorneys had said the sex was consensual and attacked the credibility of the five women who took the stand at the June 2019 trial, saying there were inconsistencies in their stories.

They also said he suffers from traumatic brain injury from playing football and a motorcycle accident that ended his career.