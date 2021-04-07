Ex-Northeastern track coach charged with nude photo scheme

“Impacted students were provided with counseling and other resources. The university also contacted federal law enforcement officials and worked in full cooperation for the duration of the federal investigation,” Renata Nyul, a Northeastern spokesperson, said in an email.

In one case, authorities say Waithe contacted a victim through an Instagram account and claimed that he was trying to help people whose nude photos were “leaked” get the images taken offline. He sent the victim nude photos of herself, which she told authorities had been saved to her cellphone. She said she had given Waithe her phone on multiple occasions to film her form during practice, prosecutors said.

Officials say Google records show that Waithe searched, among other things, “can an Instagram be traced” and visited a website titled “Can anyone trace my fake Instagram account back to me?”

Waithe is also accused of cyberstalking one victim by sending nude photos of her to her boyfriend, hacking into her Snapchat account, and using an anonymized phone number to text her. Authorities say additional victims were the target of a separate scheme to get women to send photos of him via email under the guise of “athlete research” or “body development."