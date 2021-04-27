Ex-NY AG Schneiderman's law license suspended over abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has agreed to surrender his law license for a year, the latest fallout from allegations of physical abuse toward women that led to his resignation in 2018.

A New York court Tuesday approved the agreement between Schneiderman and the state’s Attorney Grievance Committee, which filed a petition last August seeking to prevent him from practicing law.

The suspension takes effect May 28.

Under the terms of the deal, Schneiderman must continue receiving treatment from his mental health professional and submit to supervision through the New York City Bar Lawyer Assistance Program.

A message seeking comment was left with Schneiderman’s spokesperson.