Ex-officer appeals 20-year sentence for killing Black man

Savage said in court papers he did not tell Slager about the potential plea deal offered eight months before because of a conversation he had with federal judge David Norton during a private meeting about public funding for Slager's defense where the judge said this "is not a murder case.”

Savage took it to believe Norton was going to rule it was a manslaughter case where the upper end of the sentencing guidelines were eight years in prison, nearly four years less than the lower end of the prosecution's offer. He recommended Slager plead guilty without the deal.

Savage never asked Norton for clarity. In court papers in Slager's appeal, Norton said he was discussing Slager's state trial on murder charges which had already taken place and ended in a mistrial.

Slager said he first heard about the prosecution's plea deal when Savage visited him in the federal prison in Colorado where he is serving his sentence.

Slager's state murder charge was dropped as part of the federal plea deal. He could have faced life in prison if convicted of that charge.