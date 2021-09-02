Ex-officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

Local defense attorney Joe Friedberg, who is not connected to the case, said the facts of the case don't merit a murder charge, and the upgraded manslaughter charge “doesn’t fit here at all.” He said the language on which the new charge is based is usually used when someone commits a misdemeanor that happens to result in death, such as when someone punches someone who falls down, hits their head and dies.

“How can you intend to commit a reckless act? I don’t know. ... I’m sorry, that’s a political move," he said. "This case is either second-degree manslaughter or it’s nothing.”

According to the new criminal complaint, Potter was training another officer, Andrew Luckey, when they pulled over Wright. Luckey told Wright he was being stopped because he had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and because his license tabs were expired. Luckey went back to his squad and found that Wright had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation.