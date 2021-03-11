Ex-officer MacDonald in Fort Bragg murders seeks release

Boyle didn't immediate rule from the bench on the defendant in what's known as the “Fatal Vision” case, named for a book about the investigation.

The hearing occurred in the same Raleigh federal courthouse where a jury convicted MacDonald decades ago in the February 1970 slayings of his pregnant wife, Colette; 5-year-old Kimberly; and 2-year-old daughter Kristen.

Prosecutors at trial said MacDonald, then a captain, used a knife and an ice pick to kill his wife and children at their house before stabbing himself with a scalpel. Harris recounted the crime scene in court.

“My family was shattered,” Bob Stephenson, Colette MacDonald’s brother, told the judge in representing the family at Thursday's hearing. He added that Jeffrey MacDonald “should never be allowed to walk the face of the earth again.”

The defendant, who is serving three consecutive life sentences, wasn't in court. His second wife, Kathryn MacDonald, sat in the gallery and declined to speak with reporters afterward.

MacDonald maintains he was wrongly convicted, pointing to “drug-crazed hippies” as the killers. But prosecutors said he donned surgical gloves and used his wife’s blood to write the word “PIG” over their bed to imitate the Charles Mansion murders that also occurred that year.