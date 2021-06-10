Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents made public Thursday.

Among those charged is a former La Habra police chief who founded a far-right group called the American Phoenix Project, which was formed to protest pandemic-related restrictions and has also helped pushed the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. At least some of the men charged are believed to have ties to the Three Percenters antigovernment extremist movement, according to court documents.

They are accused of conspiring with one another in a plot to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. The U.S. Department of Justice has brought similar conspiracy cases against members of other far-right extremist groups, the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, in its sweeping prosecution of the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

In court documents, authorities describe how the American Phoenix Project founder, Alan Hostetter, used his group in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 to advocate for violence against people who supported the results of the election. During a “Stop the Steal” rally held in Huntington Beach on Dec. 12, Hostetter warned that “Trump must be inaugurated on Jan. 20th."