Ex-police chief seeks to avoid prison in hiring scandal

Perez, 65, who had a nearly four-decade career with Bridgeport police, admitted to receiving confidential information about the police chief’s examination stolen by Dunn, including the questions for an oral examination and the scoring guide for written essays. He also admitted that he had two officers complete his essays, passed the work off as his own and lied to federal authorities in an effort to cover up his actions.

Perez ended up being ranked among the top three candidates for the police chief's job and was appointed by Mayor Joe Ganim, who has been close to Perez for years. Ganim, who served seven years in prison for corruption during his first stint as mayor from 1991 to 2003, has denied wrongdoing in Perez's appointment and has not been charged.

Perez's lawyer, Robert Frost Jr., wrote in the sentencing recommendation that Perez is facing severe consequences from the scandal that do not involve prison time, including public shame, liquidation of most of his life savings to pay the $300,000 restitution and health problems including hypertension that make him him susceptible to severe complications from COVID-19 if he gets infected.

The state attorney general's office also has gone to court seeking to revoke Perez and Dunn's city pensions under state corruption laws.