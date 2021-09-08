Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

Prosecutors have said Arbery was unarmed and was carrying no stolen items when he was slain.

The McMichaels and Bryan weren't charged in the killing until more than two months later, after the video was leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. Now all three men are scheduled to stand trial this fall on murder charges.

Greg McMichael worked for Johnson as an investigator in the district attorney's office before retiring in 2019. Phone records introduced in court show he called Johnson and left her a voicemail soon after the shooting.

Johnson has previously denied any wrongdoing, saying she recused her office from the case immediately because of its relationship with Greg McMichael.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office is prosecuting Johnson. Carr sought the misconduct investigation last year, saying the first outside prosecutor he appointed to handle the case had been recommended by Johnson, who never disclosed that she had already asked that prosecutor to advise police in the immediate aftermath of Arbery’s killing.

That outside prosecutor, Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, later recused himself — but not before sending a letter to Glynn police advising that he believed the shooting of Arbery was justified.

Johnson lost reelection last year and blamed controversy over Arbery's death for her defeat.

