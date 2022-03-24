 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-prosecutor says Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'; Biden in Europe; plus, Oscar talk

Today is Thursday, March 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The multi-day severe storm threat bringing powerful tornadoes is finally wrapping up Thursday. Behind it, cold air moves into much of the East. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Trump-Legal Troubles

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004.

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is “guilty of numerous felony violations” and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney’s decision not to seek an indictment.

In the letter, published Wednesday by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz told District Attorney Alvin Bragg there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” of allegations he falsified financial statements to secure loans and burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz wrote.

***

Russia Ukraine War US Europe

President Joe Biden walks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. 

Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and world leaders opened a trio of emergency summits on Thursday with a sober warning from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance must boost its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”

Stoltenberg commented as he called to order a NATO summit focused on increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the assault on Ukraine while tending to the economic and security fallout spreading across Europe and the world.

“We gather at a critical time for our security,” Stolenberg said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

***

MORNING LISTEN

Could there be a Power of the Dog sweep? Can CODA ride its current buzz to Best Picture? Will West Side Story star Rachel Zegler get a ticket? This episode is chock-a-block with Oscar talk with the Academy Awards being juuuust around the corner

***

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 24

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is "guilty of numerous felony violations" and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.

Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war

  • By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and world leaders opened a trio of emergency summits on Thursday with a sober warning from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance must boost its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”

Americans want Biden to be tougher on Russia: AP-NORC poll
Americans want Biden to be tougher on Russia: AP-NORC poll

  • By HANNAH FINGERHUT - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden meets with key allies in Brussels to coordinate a stronger response to Russia's monthlong assault on Ukraine, a new poll shows Americans have yet to rally around his leadership.

Ukrainian president to press Biden, NATO for more support
Ukrainian president to press Biden, NATO for more support

  • By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA - Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders met for talks focused on pressuring Russia to end the invasion that is entering its second month.

Jackson heading for likely confirmation despite GOP darts
Jackson heading for likely confirmation despite GOP darts

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced down a barrage of Republican questioning Wednesday about her sentencing of criminal defendants, as her history-making bid to join the Supreme Court veered from lofty constitutional questions to attacks on her motivations on the bench.

Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe who rose to become the first female secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, died Wednesday of cancer, her family said. She was 84.

Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile

  • By KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired possibly its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile toward the sea Thursday, according to its neighbors, raising the ante in a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States and other rivals to accept it as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.

Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments

  • By GERALD HERBERT and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
ARABI, La. (AP) — A powerful tornado took mere seconds to rip off roofs and destroy homes as it chiseled a path of destruction through a New Orleans area neighborhood where one man died, residents said Wednesday as they picked through wreckage and mourned their neighbor.

NCAA Sweet 16 preview: Texas Tech 'D' is next hurdle for Coach K, Duke

NCAA Sweet 16 preview: Texas Tech 'D' is next hurdle for Coach K, Duke

  • By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening in the NCAA Tournament as the Sweet 16 begins today:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Severe Weather Louisiana

Bertelina Martinez, who lives nearby and her son lives across the street, looks over destruction after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

