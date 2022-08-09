Ex-school director gets home detention in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former director of private California school was sentenced Tuesday to three months of home confinement for his role in the sprawling college admissions bribery scheme.

Igor Dvorskiy, who was director of West Hollywood College Preparatory School, was ordered to serve one year of supervised release — including the three months of home detention — for allowing cheating on college entrance exams he administered. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Dvorskiy agreed to administer ACT and SAT tests at West Hollywood College Prep for the clients of Rick Singer, a college admissions consultant and the bribery scheme's mastermind, and let another man pretend to proctor the tests and correct their answers.

Dvorskiy is among more than 50 people convicted in the scandal that revealed a scheme to get the children of rich parents into top schools with rigged test scores and bogus athletic credentials.

Dvorskiy's attorneys said in court papers that he feels “deep remorse” for his involvement in the scheme and “the impact that it has had on his family, community, and the college admissions system.”

They noted that his actions were “not motivated by a desire to personally enrich himself,” and that Dvorskiy put all the money that Singer gave him into West Hollywood College Prep.

"He takes full responsibility for his participation and he accepts the consequences of his guilty plea," his lawyers wrote.

Singer is scheduled to be sentenced in November. He pleaded guilty to several felonies after helping authorities build the massive case by secretly recording his conversations with parents and athletic coaches.