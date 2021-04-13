Ex-student sues U of Evansville, ex-coach, alleging rape

EVANSVILLE. Ind. (AP) — A former student is suing the University of Evansville and its former basketball coach, Walter McCarty, accusing him of rape and the school of not protecting students from him, allegations that both deny.

The Title IX lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Evansville claims the university was aware of harassment and assault claims against McCarty more than a year before his January 2020 dismissal but failed to protect students from him.

The former student, identified as Jane Doe, is a former university athletic trainer, the 34-page complaint said. It alleges McCarty sent the woman inappropriate texts and messages on social media that culminated in him pressuring her to visit his home after midnight on Dec. 9, 2019, when the attack occurred.

McCarty sent her more messages in the days afterward, to which she replied, “Why did u do what u did to me ... I told u I wanted to stop and u kept goin,” the lawsuit said.

As a result of the attack, the plaintiff sought counseling, according to the suit, which seeks unspecified damages.