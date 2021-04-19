Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 found after manhunt

Authorities identified the victims as Amanda Broderick, 34, his former wife; Alyssa Marie Broderick, 17, his stepdaughter; and Willie Simmons III, 18, the teenager's boyfriend. Austin police said they were found lying near two vehicles following a collision at an apartment complex where Amanda Broderick and her former husband were meeting for a scheduled visit with their son, who they said was unharmed during the shooting.

Prosecutors say Stephen Broderick lost his job as a sheriff's deputy last year after being arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child. Court records show that a protective order on behalf of his ex-wife and two children had been filed against Broderick following that arrest in June.

That order had required Broderick to surrender his firearms and wear an ankle monitor to track his whereabouts, according to Travis County prosecutors. Police did not say where Broderick got the weapon used in Sunday's shooting.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in a popular shopping area known as the Arboretum. Authorities sent active shooter alerts on social media as a heavy presence of police swarmed the area and a busy Austin highway was closed in both directions.