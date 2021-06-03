Ex-Treasury worker sentenced to 6 months in 'leak' case

In a statement, BuzzFeed spokesperson Matt Mittenthal called Edwards a ”brave whistleblower" and said the news organization “strongly condemns today's sentence.”

“She fought to warn the public about grave risks to America’s national security, first through the official whistleblower process, and then through the press. She did so, despite tremendous personal risk, because she believed she owed it to the country she loves,” he said.

Mittenthal said Edwards enabled BuzzFeed News and 108 media organizations in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists to publish the “FinCEN Files.”

“That investigation has helped to inspire major reform and legal action in the United States, the E.U., and countries around the world,” Mittenthal said, adding that BuzzFeed for the first time Thursday acknowledged Edwards's role in the project after she gave permission to say she provided the suspicious activity reports.

Edwards lawyer, Stephanie M. Carvlin, argued that Edwards made her disclosures after concluding that people running the Treasury Department were through wrongdoing “creating a dangerous situation for the American people.”

“She wasn't doing it for money ... for personal glory,” Carvlin said. “She wants to help the American people.”