Ex-UCLA doctor faces additional sexual abuse charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles faces additional criminal charges in a case where he is accused of sexually abusing seven women, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

James Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail after the grand jury's indictment was unsealed, the newspaper reported. He was arrested in June 2019; his medical license has been suspended by court order as that case moves forward.

Heaps has pleaded not guilty to the charges involving seven women and denied wrongdoing.

“Dr. Heaps is confident he will be exonerated at trial,” Leonard Levine, his attorney, told the LA Times. He said his client plans to post bail.