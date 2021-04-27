Ex-UNC coach allowed to still drive after fatal crash

“I feel like she’s using her notoriety once again to explain and excuse her behavior, and that’s not OK,” D’Ann Colby said.

But Hudson agreed to grant Hatchell a “prayer for judgment continued.” That means the conviction won’t be on her record, but the court could still pass judgment later if she commits another offense.

“I’m truly sorry for your loss, and I wish I could do something about it. But I feel like I can never satisfy you on what an appropriate judgment can be,” Hudson told Colby’s family.

Hatchell has not had any other driving infractions, her attorney said. After the court hearing, Hatchell said she’s trying to honor Colby’s life moving forward.

Hatchell, the winningest women’s basketball coach in Atlantic Coast Conference History, resigned in April 2019. An external review found she had made “racially insensitive” comments and applied “undue influence” regarding players’ ability to compete through medical issues.

