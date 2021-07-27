 Skip to main content
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
AP

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old.

Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said.

Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The accident near Gillette on Friday sent Enzi to a hospital where he was stabilized before being flown to a hospital in Colorado. He remained unconscious and was unable to recover from his injuries, D'Onofrio said.

Police say they've seen no indication anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident.

Enzi was a Republican who retired from the Senate in January.

Enzi fell near his home about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Daly said, around the time Gillette police received a report of a man lying unresponsive in a road near a bike.

Police have seen no indication that anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident, Lt. Brent Wasson told the newspaper.

Mike Enzi, a Republican, retired in January after four terms as senator. He previously was a state lawmaker and mayor of Gillette, where he owned a shoe store.

Cynthia Lummis, a Republican former congresswoman and state treasurer, was elected in November to succeed Enzi in the Senate.

His family expressed appreciation for prayers and support they’ve received but asked for privacy, D’Onofrio said. The family is planning “a celebration of a life well-lived,” he said in a statement, and plans to share details later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

