Ex-West Virginia official pleads not guilty in Capitol riot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former Parkersburg City Councilman pleaded not guilty this week to charges relating to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.

Eric Barber, 42, appeared on Wednesday for a video arraignment before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper in Washington, D,C.

Barber’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Ubong Akpan, entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf to charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and theft.

In an interview with the newspaper on the day of the riot, Barber claimed he got close enough to the building to look in a window but did not enter it.