Ex-wildlife managers want veto of Idaho wolf-killing bill

Little, whose family has a long history with sheep ranching in Idaho, has not said what he will do with the bill.

A primary change in the new law is the hiring of private contractors to kill wolves, a change the Idaho Cattle Association said it supports because it allows the free-market system to play a role in killing wolves.

The legislation includes increasing the amount of money the Idaho Department of Fish and Game sends to the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control board from $110,000 to $300,000. The board, created in 2014, is an agency within the governor’s office that manages state money it receives to kill wolves.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported in February that the wolf population has been holding at about 1,500 the past two years. The numbers were derived by using remote cameras and other methods.

About 500 wolves have been killed in the state in each of the last two years by hunters, trappers and wolf-control measures carried out by state and federal authorities.

The retired wildlife managers also said the measure undermines the Idaho Fish and Game Commission because it removes wildlife management decisions from the commission and its experts, placing the decisions instead with politicians. The commission opposes the measure.