Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

“I said, ‘There’s an active criminal case going on. What if charges are brought against her, shouldn’t I hold on to these? What happens if I get subpoenaed?’” said Goddard. “He said, ’Oh, you can just tell them that you don’t remember what happened.”

Under state law, it is illegal to alter or destroy evidence knowing that an investigation is pending or about to begin with the intent of impairing its use in such an investigation.

Francis Williams, a professor of criminal justice at Plymouth State University, said he couldn’t comment on whether destroying the notes would have been a crime because he is not a lawyer and doesn’t have all the facts. But he said in general, the supervisor should have known that such notes could be subject to subpoena.

“I’m looking upon that very unfavorably, the idea that the supervisor would tell her to destroy the notes. And then, ‘Tell them you don’t remember?’ Excuse me?,” he said. “He’s telling her to basically lie, at least initially to investigators and perhaps if she’s subpoenaed, to lie to the court, which could put her in jeopardy of being charged with perjury.”