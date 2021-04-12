Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for 'wrestling'

He said Davis was known around the facility as “Kung Fu Frank” because he often wrestled with teens on mattresses in a room where he displayed martial arts trophies. After Meehan went to police in 2017, a supervisor told investigators that Davis was told to stop wrestling and was transferred to another facility, Sullivan said. Davis confirmed that he had been spoken to, but denied his actions were abusive, Sullivan said.

“The defendant was interviewed and did acknowledge that at some point he had been talked to about his wrestling with children, specifically the boys,” said Sullivan, who urged a judge to order Davis held without bail.

But Davis’ attorney, Justin Shepherd, argued for release without bail, saying saying his client hasn’t fled the state despite knowing he was under investigation since 2017. Davis also suffers from multiple medical conditions that would make fleeing all but impossible, he said.

“I’m not even sure he can walk out the front door on his own two feet,” he said. “He’s not going anywhere.”

The judge set bail at $3,000 for Davis and at $10,000 for Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of Brooksville, Florida, who is accused of coercing a teenage boy into performing a sexual act in exchange for a reduction in punishment sometime between 1995 and 1998.