Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party. The tributes will culminate with a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders were invited to a ceremony Saturday on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub, south of downtown Orlando. The site has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers and mementos.

Others were being invited to watch the ceremony via a livestream feed on gigantic screens in front a performing arts center in downtown Orlando.

“Five years ago, 49 people, most of them Latinx, Black and LGBTQ, were killed in a terrible act of violence at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Fifty-three more were injured and countless others were forever changed by witnessing hate or losing a loved one," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a gay rights advocacy group.