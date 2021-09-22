Existing US home sales fell in August, price growth slows

Still, rising home prices remain a significant hurdle for many aspiring homeowners. Last month, first-time buyers accounted for only 29% of home sales, the lowest share since January 2019.

“The high home prices are squeezing the first-time buyers out,” Yun said.

The housing market grew fiercely competitive over the last year, with sellers often receiving multiple offers that exceeded the asking price as would-be homeowners scrambled to land a home amid as the inventory of properties for sale hit record lows.

But there now there are some signs that competitive fervor is easing, if only because soaring prices have left many would-be buyers discouraged.

Sellers putting homes on the market are not seeing the multiple offers that had become common, and buyers increasingly are refusing to waive their right to a home inspection. Last month, 23% of buyers opted to waive their home inspection, down from 27% in July, Yun said.

Yet a dearth of homes for sale continues to support prices. At the end of August, the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.29 million homes for sale, down 1.5% from July and down 32% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.